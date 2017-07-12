× Construction worker injured as vacant house collapses in Susquehanna Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A construction worker was taken to Hershey Medical Center Wednesday evening after a vacant house the crew was working on collapsed.

The 25-year-old worker was freed by firefighters after being pinned down by his head and chest.

Officials say the house, located on the 2400 block of Oxford Avenue, had been condemned for more than 10 years and was being worked on at the time of the incident.

The fire chief says Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and a Codes Officer will be conducting an investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.