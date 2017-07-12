× EMS Service extends contract with Ebenezer Fire Company to keep ambulance in station

LEBANON COUNTY — First Aid and Safety Patrol EMS, the largest provider of 911 services in Lebanon County, and the Ebenezer Fire Company have extended their contract of the housing of an ambulance in the first department building, the organizations announced Wednesday.

The extension comes as the first year of the contract comes to an end. The agreement allows FASP to staff an ambulance in the fire station 24 hours a day.

The new deal will extend the relationship for five years.

In 2016, FASP responded to nearly 28,000 incidents between emergency and non-emergency responses. FASP employs 115 full and part time staff and deploys a fleet of 13 ambulances, four paramedic vehicles, and seven wheelchair vans.