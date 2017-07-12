× Evidence continues to surface in disappearance of four PA men

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa.–The search continues for the four young Pennsylvania men who disappeared last week.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub says evidence continues to surface at a Solebury property, which has become the center of the investigation.

“We have not recovered any human remains that I can report,” Weintraub told reporters at a briefing this morning near the search site. “But we have recovered several important pieces of evidence at this site where we are currently working very hard with the majority of our manpower, and at other locations.

“This is just really, really rough on everybody involved because of the heat, the magnitude, the scope and the stakes that are incredibly high, life and death.”

Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, Montgomery County; Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown Township, and Tom Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township went missing July 5 while Jimi Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township has not been seen since Friday.

Cosmo Dinardo, of Bensalem, is listed as a person of interest. His parents own the property being searched.

The 20-year-old Dinardo was recently released from the Bucks County Correctional Facility after his father posted a percentage of the $1 million bail on an unrelated firearms charge, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Though, Weintraub says the investigation remain wide open.

“We are going to go where it leads us,” he said. “We don’t pick a person and then try to build a case around that person. That’s not fair to anyone. As of this moment, he remains a person of interest. But if others arise and we can name them, we will.”

Weintraub added that those who have information that could be helpful to the investigation are asked to call 215-297-8201, or to click the “Submit a Tip” tab on this page. Persons leaving tips on Crimewatch may do so anonymously.