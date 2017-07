LOS ANGELES, Ca.– For the first time, boxer Floyd Mayweather and MMA fighter-turned-boxer Conor McGregor squared off.

However, it wasn’t in the ring, but on the stage at a press conference at the Staples Center.

According to Bleacher Report, the presser was the first of fourĀ events set to take place this week in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and London. Of course, these events are made to build up hype for the fight, and the first press conference did not disappoint.