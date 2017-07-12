× Harrisburg man indicted by federal grand jury on drug trafficking, firearms charges

HARRISBURG — A 26-year-old Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Darrian Walker was indicted on charges of possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, Brandler said in a press release.

Walker was found to be in possession of heroin, cocaine and a firearm on May 7, 2017, in Harrisburg. The case was investigated by the Harrisburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.