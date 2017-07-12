Hot and very steamy feel, along with a few thunderstorms for Thursday

SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL

This evening expect an isolated shower or thunderstorm, otherwise, it is very muggy and stifling warm. Temperatures drop out of the 80s into the 70s late but don’t cool below 70 by morning. The hottest day of the week is expected with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat and humidity, plus, some passing energy will result in a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some of the storms have the potential become severe. We are in a Marginal Risk, or low risk for Thursday but in a Slight risk, which is an elevated risk, for Friday. Damaging winds possible both days. Friday, we’ll have to watch for spin ups or a brief weak tornado, and flooding from torrential downpours. Showers and storms are more widespread for Friday as a cold front sweeps through the area later in the day. Storms wind down through the evening leaving a muggy night ahead. The humidity does slowly drop overnight into the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We begin the weekend with warm temperatures and still a bit humid. Readings climb to the middle 80s after a mild morning. Drier air works in helping drop the humidity. By Sunday, more sunshine breaks out and it feels more comfortable. Cooler, more seasonable lows in the middle 60s start the day. Afternoon temperatures are warm but seasonable in the middle 80s.



HOT & HUMID DAYS

We turn the heat back up and feel the humidity return quickly heading back to work. Highs Monday are in the middle and upper 80s with a chance for a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The threat for storms is more isolated on Tuesday. Warm temperature continue in the middle 80s but jumpt to near 90 by mid-week. Plenty of hazy, warm sunshine for Wednesday with a low chance for afternoon thundertstorms.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist