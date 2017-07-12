× Inmate death at Lancaster County Prison under investigation

LANCASTER, Pa.–Police are investigating after an inmate at Lancaster County Prison died early Wednesday morning, according to the Lancaster County Commissioner’s office.

The unidentified inmate was found unresponsive in his cell by prison staff around 3:30 a.m. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he later died, according to the commissioner’s office. Authorities say the inmate was placed in prison on July 9 and was in the intake portion of the facility.

An autopsy is planned and the cause of death was not immediately known.

No other information was immediately available.