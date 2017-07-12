× Lancaster man at large after shots fired incident in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after a shots fired incident in Columbia.

On July 8 at approximately 7:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to South Third Street and Union Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers found a crime scene in the 200 block of S. Third Street, which contained numerous shell casings on the ground and multiple vehicles struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported at the time.

Police processed the evidence and through the course of an investigation, they found that two juveniles were the intended targets of the shooting due to an ongoing dispute. Both juveniles were unharmed by the gunfire.

Investigators were able to parties that identified the shooter as Miguel “Miggy” Angel Martinez, 20, of Lancaster.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Martinez, but attempts to serve him with the warrant have been unsuccessful.

Martinez is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault.

Anyone with knowledge of the location of Martinez or anyone who may have been outside in close proximity to the shooting should contact Columbia Borough Police Department at (717)684-7735. Martinez is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.