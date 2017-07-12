× LPPD seeking ID of woman who fraudulently withdrew money

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Lower Paxton Township Police are looking to identify a woman who they say withdrew money out of another persons account at a PNC Bank.

On June 26, police received a report of an unauthorized withdraw from a PNC Bank ATM on the 500 block of Colonial Drive. The victim was looking at his online bank statements when he noticed the unauthorized $300 withdraw.

Police obtained surveillance footage from the ATM during the investigation. The suspect is described as a white female, in her 40’s or 50’s, driving a tan Honda SUV.

Anyone recognizing the suspect is asked to contact Lower Paxton Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through their website, case reference 17-0010077.