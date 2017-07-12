More T-Storms with marginal severe risk Wednesday and Thursday

SEVERE THREAT THE NEXT TWO DAYS: We are in a marginal risk for severe weather both today and Thursday. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re just at a 1. The main threats both days will be wind and small hail.

Wednesday’s thunderstorm chances are low in general. A few showers will move through in the late morning to early afternoon which will limit our severe capability in the mid-afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms could develop, and if they do they will have a low chance of going severe. The overall chance of seeing storms this afternoon is only around 30%.

The chance for severe weather is better for Thursday, even though we’re still in the marginal risk for now. Off-and-on thunderstorms will develop starting in the early afternoon and continue into the evening. They will fire off of our stationary front still located to the northwest throughout the afternoon and will be isolated in nature for the most part. It’s not until Friday that this front finally gets its act together and moves south in what could be another severe weather day, but looks more like scattered showers. We’ll have more updates as we get closer to time.

STAYING HOT AND MUGGY: Highs stay right around 90 with a heat index near 100 for the rest of the work week with very mild morning lows in the 70s. Dew points continue to hover in the mid-to-upper 60s and will rise by Thursday and Friday, continuing our very muggy and sometimes smothering feel.

MUCH NICER WEEKEND: Once the front passes through Friday, Saturday will be slightly cooler and much less humid. Highs stay in the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. Both days look beautiful, so get out and enjoy!

Have a wonderful day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long