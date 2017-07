× Police seek information on Lancaster runaway

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–The East Hempfield Police Department is seeking information on a male who ran away from home on July 6.

Police say Cole Fenstermaker left his home, voluntarily, on Lakeview Drive in Lancaster. He has not returned home or been in contact with his family.

Anyone that has seen Fenstermaker or knows his whereabouts are asked to contact East Hempfield police at 717-898-3013 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.