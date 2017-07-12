× PUC reminds residents of changes to area code dialing

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Utilities Commission is reminding people that starting next month, Central Pennsylvania residents and businesses will have to start dialing the area code 717 to connect with other local phone numbers because the new area code 223 will take affect starting August 26th.

The new overlay area code was approved because they estimate the number of available 717 telephone numbers is running out. As a result, residents will soon need to start dialing 10-digits instead of 7-digits, being sure to include the area code and the 7-digit telephone number.

The PUC is encouraging residents to get in the habit of practicing 10-digit dialing before the new area code takes affect next month. In addition, they recommend going through your contacts list on your phone to make sure local area codes are in front of every telephone number.

According to the Commission, no new 223 numbers will be released until September 26, 2017.

For more information, visit http://www.puc.pa.gov