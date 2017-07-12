× Reading woman arrested on charges of child endangerment

READING — A Reading woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Reading City Police.

Police say they first learned of the alleged incidents in May.

According to a police report, officers responded to the apartment of Carmen Wentzel on 530 Mulberry Street on May 18 to serve a warrant. While there, they observed a 3-year-old child alone in the residence. The child answered the door when an officer knocked. Officers called Berks County Children & Youth Services to take custody of the child.

Upon further investigation, detectives from the Berks County District Attorney’s Office learned that Wentzel had left her child alone on several occasions prior to May 18, 2017.

An arrest warrant on the charge of Endangering the Welfare of Children was obtained on Tuesday, and Wentzel was apprehended at 115 N. 5th Street a short time later. She was transported to the Berks County Sheriff Central Processing Center and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William Hall. Bail was set at $5,000.