Spike of K2 overdoses in Lancaster County prompts warning from Wolf adminstration

HARRISBURG — The spike of overdoses in Lancaster County last weekend prompted a warning from the Wolf administration about the dangers of a synthetic marijuana known as K2.

“Synthetic marijuana is a man-made mind-altering chemical, that isn’t marijuana at all but made to mirror its effects,” Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs Jennifer Smith said in a press release. “It can have a much more powerful effect on the brain than chemicals found in the marijuana plant. The chemicals in them are often unknown, dangerous and deadly.”

Lancaster County emergency rooms have seen more than 125 overdoses attributed to K2 in the past few days, the Wolf administration said.

Synthetic marijuana can produce health effects such as:

Altered awareness of surroundings

Delusional or disordered thinking

Violent behavior

Anxiety

Confusion

Rapid heart rate

Nausea and vomiting

Seizures

Paranoia

Hallucinations and psychotic episodes

Suicidal thoughts

Health care providers with questions should consult with their poison center about the management of their patients. Residents can call 1-800-222-1222, the Poison help line, to speak with the experts at their local poison center about synthetic marijuana.