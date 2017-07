× Suspect in Alabama triple homicide, 2 York County sexual assault cases commits suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl.–The suspect in this morning’s triple-homicide shooting in Alabama has committed suicide.

The Gardendale, Alabama Police Department got confirmation from the US Marshals Service Office in Escambia County, Florida that Kenneth Lever took his own life.

Lever was also facing multiple sexual assault charges in York County, according to court documents.