Three Lancaster County men sentenced to prison for manufacturing, possessing child pornography

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Three Lancaster County men have been sentenced to prison after separate investigations uncovered possession of child pornography.

David Mishler Sr., 56, of East Lampeter Township, will serve 4-15 years for manufacturing and possessing child pornography.

The Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force initially uncovered materials that were traced to Mishler’s home on Lotus Circle.

Detectives were able to seize numerous computers, DVDs, and other devices while finding that Mishler was altering existing child pornography files by replacing images within the photos.

Freddy Emery, 19, of East Lampeter Township, will serve 2-4 years plus 4 years of probation for having illegal contact with a boy, and for possessing and sharing pornographic images of a second boy.

Police discovered the online crimes last year when a police department in Ohio provided a tip that Emery was engaged in inappropriate contact with an 11-year-old over Skype. Emery used online programs to photograph the boy.

Emery had his illegal contact with a 13-year-old boy in Lancaster County.

Austin Hollinger, 28, of East Petersburg, will serve 1-2 years plus 4 years of probation for possessing child pornography.

The Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force responded to a tip that Hollinger had child pornography on Chatstep, a group chat forum.

Detectives seized a laptop from Hollinger’s home on Main Street and found at least 7 images of child pornography.

The prison terms were ordered in exchange for guilty pleas to counts of possessing child pornography and related charges.