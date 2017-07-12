× Update: More details on the retirement ceremony for Harrisburg Police K-9 Zeke

HARRISBURG — The End of Watch retirement ceremony for Zeke, the Harrisburg Police K-9 officer who made a full recovery from being shot in the line of duty in 2013, will be held Friday at 3 p.m.

Police say the ceremony will be streamed live on Zeke’s Facebook page.

The 6-year-old Belgian Malinois became a regional celebrity in 2013, when he was shot in the neck by a suspect he had been tracking through the woods in Lower Paxton Township. The suspect, Skylar Stewart, was shot and killed by police.

Zeke was flown by Life Lion to an area treatment center and underwent surgery, with his partner, Sgt. Tyron Meik, at his side.

He returned to work six weeks later.

But in April 2016, Zeke started being treated for a severe back injury. After a long battle with these back issues it was determined that K-9 Zeke should retire for health reasons.