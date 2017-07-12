× York man indicted for armed robbery of a bank and a convenience store

HARRISBURG — A York man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he robbed a bank and a convenience store while armed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Austin Carr, 23, of York, is accused of robbing a Turkey Hill on West Market Street in York on June 14, using a silver and black .380 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun.

He allegedly used the same gun to rob an M&T Bank on West Market Street on June 17.

Carr was arrested after an investigation by the FBI Capital City Violent Crimes Task Force, the York City Police Department, the West York Borough Police Department and the West Manchester Township Police Department, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler.

Carr is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.