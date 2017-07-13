× 2 Lebanon women among 29 people charged with insurance fraud by PA Attorney General

HARRISBURG — Two Lebanon women are among the 29 people facing criminal charges for insurance fraud after an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General Office’s Insurance Fraud Section, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The investigation was conducted in June and July. The total fraud involved in the 29 cases is more than $160,000, Shapiro said.

So far this year, the Office of Attorney General has charged 109 people with insurance fraud, and Pennsylvania courts have ordered more than $655,000 in restitution.

“Insurance fraud is a serious crime that impacts consumers and policyholders across our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said in a release announcing the latest charges. “We will aggressively prosecute anyone who breaks the law by providing false information to an insurance company. When people commit insurance fraud, it causes premiums to rise for law-abiding policyholders. It’s wrong, and we’re taking action to stop it.”

All the defendants arrested in the most recent sweep are charged with insurance fraud, a third-degree felony. The cases are all pending.

Central Region:

Another case brought to light disability fraud by Andrew Cooke, 28, of Harford, CT. Cooke received disability benefits of nearly $3,000 from Vision Quest while he was employed and receiving wages from Chambersburg Middle School. Cooke stated on a Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry form he had not been employed at any time while receiving workers’ compensation benefits. Cooke is charged with workers’ compensation fraud.

Also charged with insurance fraud in central Pennsylvania are:

Tabatha Zerbe, 44, of Mill Road, Fleetwood

Crystal Kline, 44, of S. 9 th Street, Lebanon

Street, Lebanon LuAnn Hileman, 32, of S. 2 nd Street, Steelton

Street, Steelton Monica Canny, 34, of Helvetia Street, Wellsboro

Western Region:

James Nayock, 56, of Tunnelton Road, Saltsburg, is accused of insurance fraud in the largest-valued case in this sweep – $30,000. Nayock was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident after leaving a bar. He sustained serious injuries, including a broken leg which was treated at a hospital.

Instead of accurately reporting the incident, Nayock filed an insurance claim stating he had fallen from the bed of a stranger’s pickup truck and sustained injuries. Nayock is charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception.

The following defendants in Western Pennsylvania are also charged:

Crystal Robb, 35, of Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown

Jordan Basel, 31, of Patterson Lane, Vernon (still at large)

Jason Rubin, 35, of Main Street, Canonsburg

Jon Murman, 52, of Pierson Run Road, Pittsburgh

Danielle Desch, 28, of Baney Road, Julian

Jason Desch, 30, of Baney Road, Julian

Blane Johnson, 39, of Bull Run Road, Brownsville

Jan Fisher, 59, of Hansen Avenue, Lyndora

Amy Allaman, 37, W. Jefferson Street, Butler

Jocelyn Bayus, 21, of Lincoln Street, Cokeburg

Tina Yeast, 21, of Lake Street, Springboro

Christopher Yohe, 27, of Harrisburg Run, Bradford

Eastern Region:

In another case, Quran Howard, 43, of S. 16th Street, Philadelphia, filed an insurance claim stating that more than $14,000 in personal property was stolen from her home in March 2016, including a Celine handbag worth $3,600. Howard claimed she had bought the handbag from the King of Prussia Neiman Marcus while she was with her friend, Nihessah Almond, 38, of Pleasant Court, Wilmington, DE.

Almond told investigators she purchased the handbag on Howard’s behalf and Howard repaid her in cash. Sales records obtained from the store showed the handbag was actually bought by another woman – not Howard or Almond – and the receipt from the purchase was fraudulently submitted to Howard’s insurance company, without the other woman’s knowledge. Howard and Almond are charged with insurance fraud, theft by deception and conspiracy.

Also charged with insurance fraud in Philadelphia and the surrounding region are: