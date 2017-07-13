Sammy Sosa’s new look has Twitter in an uproar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Sammy Sosa's recent appearance on ESPN might break Twitter.

The former Chicago Cubs slugger was interviewed by the sports network earlier this week, and his drastically changed appearance has him trending on social media. The Dominican Republic-born player's skin looked noticeably lighter than it did in his playing days.

The takes on Twitter are scorching.

Sammy Sosa really living his life as a one man Neapolitan Ice Cream pic.twitter.com/enU75FS5ML — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 13, 2017

Sammy Sosa look like the milk at the bottom of a bowl of Fruity Pebbles. pic.twitter.com/y3nPyL1HtF — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) July 13, 2017

Sammy Sosa really on his way to becoming the first invisible man pic.twitter.com/PtScjSlU6X — Villaz (@ChrisVillaz) July 13, 2017

Yo Sammy Sosa turned into the Pink Panther. pic.twitter.com/uymFOO0Oyg — The Fake ESPN (@TheFakeESPN) July 13, 2017

why did Sammy Sosa turn himself into the frankberry cereal man pic.twitter.com/4gF97zHhPG — Posh. (@hailpeezy) July 13, 2017

My man Sammy Sosa looking like Snagglepuss smh pic.twitter.com/arJWAvQKMi — G (@__GDB) July 13, 2017

Bro who turned Sammy Sosa into an eraser pic.twitter.com/npJDuqQGqT — Danté (@Dante_Jordan) July 13, 2017

Sosa played with the Chicago Cubs from 1992 until 2004.

In 1998, his famous race with St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire to break Roger Maris' single-season home run record enthralled millions of fans.

Long suspected of being one of many players in that era that used performance enhancing drugs, Sosa has yet to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite launching 609 home runs in his career -- the seventh-highest total in Major League Baseball history and the highest number hit by a foreign-born player. Sosa has never admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs, nor did he ever fail a drug test.