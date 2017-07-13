Sammy Sosa’s new look has Twitter in an uproar

CHICAGO -- Sammy Sosa's recent appearance on ESPN might break Twitter.
The former Chicago Cubs slugger was interviewed by the sports network earlier this week, and his drastically changed appearance has him trending on social media. The Dominican Republic-born player's skin looked noticeably lighter than it did in his playing days.
The takes on Twitter are scorching.
Sosa played with the Chicago Cubs from 1992 until 2004.
In 1998, his famous race with St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire to break Roger Maris' single-season home run record enthralled millions of fans.
Long suspected of being one of many players in that era that used performance enhancing drugs, Sosa has yet to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite launching 609 home runs in his career -- the seventh-highest total in Major League Baseball history and the highest number hit by a foreign-born player. Sosa has never admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs, nor did he ever fail a drug test.