Convicted heroin dealer will serve up to a decade in prison for selling to an undercover officer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A convicted heroin dealer will serve up to a decade in prison for selling heroin to an undercover police officer in Lancaster city.

Christian Woodson, 48, was convicted in April of two felonies in connection toe the Feb. 26, 2016 sale in the 100 block of South Queen Street.

On Wednesday, Woodson was ordered a sentence of 4½ to 10 years in prison.

Prior to the undercover operation, police had been investigating Woodson’s activities.