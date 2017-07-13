× Crews battle fire at Gettysburg College’s Union Building

GETTYSBURG, Pa.–Crews battled a fire at Gettysburg College on Thursday afternoon.

It broke out at the College’s Union Building (CUB) located along the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue shortly after 12:15 p.m.

It appears the fire broke out in the construction/demolition area of the CUB, according Jamie Yates, the college’s director of communications and media. The fire was limited to the demolition area and did not spread to the interior/office are of the CUB, Yates said.

The building was evacuated as a precaution and pedestrian traffic near the facility has been stopped.

No word yet on what sparked the fire.