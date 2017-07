× Four people displaced after fire in Lower Chanceford Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Four people have been displaced a fire in Lower Chanceford Township.

Emergency personnel were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. to the 400 block of Fisher Road.

The extent of damage or if there are any injuries is unknown at this time.

As of now, one adult and three children have been displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as the become available.