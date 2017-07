YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Crews have responded to Red Lion Salvage for a report of a three-alarm fire.

The family owned recycler of ferrous and nonferrous metals is located at 350 Craley Road in Windsor Township.

Officials have not said if anyone is injured. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

Craley Road is completely blocked off.

Watch video footage of the fire (Credit Yosh Heba): https://www.facebook.com/100000714776442/videos/vb.100000714776442/1573437572690053/?type=3&theater