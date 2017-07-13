× DICK’S Sporting Goods announces ‘Celebrate Youth Sports Weekend’ featuring donations & discounts nationwide

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa.– DICK’s Sporting Goods is hosting its first-ever ‘Celebrate Youth Sports Weekend’ at all locations nationwide.

From July 14th – 16th, DICK’S will donate 1% of in-store, online and mobile sales to The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation to support youth sports teams in need across the country via its Sports Matter program, which works to address the growing issue of underfunded youth athletics nationwide through equipment, uniform and monetary donations.

As a way to recognize many of the young athletes who shop at DICK’s, any customer accompanied by a child (18-years and younger) wearing his or her youth team uniform or team gear will get 20% off their total purchase.

“DICK’S Sporting Goods ‘Celebrate Youth Sports Weekend’ will raise awareness of the youth sports funding crisis and drive donations and funding to help more kids be able to play. It will also support athletes and their families by offering them a discount that weekend on all of their sporting goods needs,” said Lauren Hobart, President of DICK’S Sporting Goods. “At DICK’S, we are driven by a deep belief that sports make people better and thus the billions of dollars that have been cut from youth sports budgets across the country is of great concern to us.”

Since 2014, DICK’S and The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation have pledged more than $50 million to support teams and raise awareness for this issue, and its Sports Matter program has helped thousands of youth sports teams gain funding, impacting hundreds of thousands of young athletes nationwide. ‘Celebrate Youth Sports Weekend’ further extends the Company’s commitment to supporting youth sports.

For more information, you can visit DICK’s Sporting Goods website here.