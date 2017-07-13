Employee injured in fire at Red Lion Salvage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.--An employee of Red Lion Salvage is injured after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the salvage yard.

Police say the employee's tool caused a spark which ignited in a detached fuel tank. The business building, located at 350 Craley Road in Windsor Township, and adjacent vehicles then caught fire which spread to others.

WATCH: A resident captured an explosion at the salvage yard

The employee, who has not yet been identified, was transported to York Hospital.

Craley Road is still closed and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This story has been updated from its previous version as new information was released.