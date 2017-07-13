× Former Bishop McDevitt teacher gets jail term in student sex case

HARRISBURG — A former teacher at Bishop McDevitt was sentenced to an 11 1/2 to 23-year prison term followed by four years of probation and 500 hours of community service by a Dauphin County judge Thursday after pleading guilty to having inappropriate relationships with multiple students at the school, court documents say.

Randi Lynn Zurenko, 33, of Millerstown, Perry County, was charged with a multitude of offenses, including institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, possessing child pornography and disseminating obscene materials to minors.

She was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a one student from January of 2013 to October of 2016, and a sexual relationship with a second student from early 2015 to October of 2016.

According to arrest records, Zurenko admitted to providing alcohol to the victims, both of whom were underage, on several occasions. She admitted to having a sexual relationship with the second victim while employed as a teacher at Bishop McDevitt. The relationship included sexual encounters in Swatara Township, Susquehanna Township, Lower Paxton Township, Zurenko’s home in Perry County and at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She also admitted to taking nude photographs of the second victim and to taking nude “selfie” photos and sending them to her.

In the case of the first victim, Zurenko admitted to police that she massaged the victim’s back and undid the victim’s bra.

Zurenko, who had been placed on administrative leave by Bishop McDevitt High School immediately when the school was advised of the police investigation, asked the judge to consider her children, ages 11 and 3, prior to issuing a sentence, according to a Pennlive.com report.