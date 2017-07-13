× Former Thackston Charter School business manager accused of stealing more than $12,000 from school

YORK — The former business manager of the Helen Thackston Charter School faces two felony charges after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 in cash, checks and merchandise from the school, according to police.

The York Dispatch reports that Kimberly Lynette Kirby, 39, was fired as the school’s business manager on Feb. 24, but still had access to the school’s bank accounts.

On March 3, the Dispatch reports, Kirby allegedly withdrew more than $3,500 from one of the school’s accounts at M&T Bank. That money was reportedly never returned.

Kirby allegedly returned to the bank later that day and withdrew an additional $12,500 from the same account, depositing it into one of the school’s other accounts at the bank.

The Dispatch reports that Brian Leinhouser, the school’s attorney, was made aware of the withdrawals and conducted a review of the school’s bank accounts. He found that Kirby had cashed a check for $850 that was not used for any school purchases.

According to the Dispatch, the school also received an invoice on March 1 from the school’s business account with Newegg, an online retailer that sells computers and electronics. There was a transaction for nearly $8,300 that occurred between Dec. 28, 2016, and January 30. Only $275 of that transaction was accounted for, police said. All of the items purchased from the invoice were delivered to Kirby’s home.

Kirby faces two felony charges: Accessing a Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Its Use and Theft By Unlawful Taking.

Both are third-degree felonies.