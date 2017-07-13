× Investigation into sexual assault against a minor lands Lititz man behind bars

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–An investigation into sexual assault against a minor sent a 27-year-old Lititz man to Lancaster County Prison.

Anthony Vanvooren was taken into custody this morning and is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent exposure and assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Lititz Borough police say acts with an 8-year-old were alleged to have occurred between July 2016 and July 2017.

Vanvooren failed to post bail after being apprehended.