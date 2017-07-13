July 13 is National French Fry Day!

The origin of the hot, crispy and possibly addictive fried potatoes is unknown, but that hasn’t stopped millions of people from enjoying them.

The earliest known reference to ‘French Fried Potatoes’ occurs in the English work ‘Cookery for Maids of all work’ which was published in 1856.

Some believe the term ‘French Fries’ came, not from France, but from Belgium during the first World War – after American soldiers tried the delicacy in the then-French speaking country.

Whether you like them shoestring, curly, or waffle style, grab some ketchup and celebrate National French Fry Day!