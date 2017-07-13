× Lancaster County Giant employee charged with stealing from cash register

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 19-year-old Mountville woman was arrested Wednesday on charges that she stole from a cash register at the Giant supermarket she worked for, according to police.

Carmen Soto, of the 100 block of Linville Drive, is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Giant supermarket on the 1000 block of Lititz Pike at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday for a reported theft. Soto was observed removing $180 in cash from the register and pocketing the currency, which was recovered. An investigation of ongoing loss at the store determined that Soto is believed to be responsible for the theft of approximately $1,200 since the beginning of June.

Soto was transported to NLCRPD headquarters for booking and was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Nancy G. Hammill. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.