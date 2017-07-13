× Lancaster man convicted of robbing Manheim Township bank

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County jury convicted a Lancaster man of the 2016 robbery of a Manheim Township bank.

Martell T. Byrd, 24, of South Ann Street in Lancaster, was charged with robbing the Integrity Bank on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike on Aug. 16, 2016, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury deliberated for roughly 15 minutes, the DA’s office said.

Byrd was also found guilty of making terroristic threats.

Assistant district attorney Mark Fetterman presented evidence that Byrd entered the bank wearing sunglasses and handed the clerk a note. According to testimony, part of the note said “This is a robbery! I will shoot!!! Don’t be a hero!”

The clerk activated a silent alarm. Byrd fled without any money.

Lancaster County Judge James Cullen, who presided over the trial, will order sentence on Sept. 8.