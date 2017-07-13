Lancaster police seek help in identifying suspect in assault at Tellus360

LANCASTER — Lancaster police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in a June 4 assault at a popular King Street nightspot.

According to a police report, officers were called to Lancaster General Hospital for a report that a victim of an assault had walked into the emergency room. The victim told police that he had been at Tellus360 on the first block of East King Street. While on the dance floor, a shoving match or fight had broken out beside him. The victim said he thought he had been punched and felt blood running down his face.

Friends of the victim helped him out of the bar and to the hospital. Witnesses reported the victim had been struck in the face with a bottle. Police say the victim had a large laceration on his right cheek, and hospital staff told police that the victim would likely need some sort of plastic surgery to repair the injury.

Witnesses at the bar said the suspect, a white male in his mid-20’s standing approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds, had been shoved by people in the crowd. The suspect swung a bottle, hitting the victim in the face.

During follow-up interviews with the staff at Tellus360, police were able to obtain surveillance video of the incident.

The suspect has yet to be identified. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Nate Nickel at (717) 735-3358 or via email at nickeln@lancasterpolice.com. You can also contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913 or text a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by sending LANCS and your message to 847411.