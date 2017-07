× No injuries after barn fire breaks out in West Donegal Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– No injuries were suffered after a barn fire broke out in West Donegal Township.

The fire broke out in the 300 block of Stonemill Drive.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the blaze.

Barn fire 300 block Stonemill Dr. in W. Donegal TWP, Lancaster county. No injuries, fire under control. Still determining cause. pic.twitter.com/ON0GAnsgPj — Derrik Bobb (@BobbThePhotog) July 13, 2017