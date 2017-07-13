× PA Treasury Department warns residents of telephone scam

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella is warning residents of a potential telephone scam.

The scammers, portraying themselves as Treasury employees, advise victims that they have unpaid taxes and will be arrested if a payment is not immediately made via telephone.

“Actual Treasury employees would never threaten Pennsylvanians or victimize them,” Torsella stated in the release. “This is a fraud that is being perpetrated by criminals seeking to exploit our friends and neighbors.

“I want to ensure that Pennsylvanians are aware of this scam, so they can take precautionary measures to protect themselves.”

Torsella adds that the Treasury does not collect taxes or seek payments via telephone, and has no arresting authority.

Anyone receiving a suspicious call should cease contact immediately and refrain from sharing personal information, including bank account or credit card numbers. Please report any suspicious calls to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.