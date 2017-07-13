× Police investigating bank robbery in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Swatara Township police are investigating the robbery of a First National Bank on the 4000 block of Derry Street Thursday afternoon.

Police say the robbery occurred at 2:45 p.m. A suspect entered the bank and demanded cash without displaying a weapon. After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

Police were unable to locate the suspect, who is described as a black male, bald, in his 40’s or 50’s. He was wearing gray shorts and a blue tank top.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Swatara Township police at (717) 564-2550.