× Police: Lancaster caretaker stole checks and forged signatures of victim in his care

LANCASTER — The caretaker of a Lancaster woman is facing charges of forgery and theft by unlawful taking after stealing three checks and forging the victim’s signature on them, Manheim Township police say.

Giona Guardascione, 45, of Lancaster, allegedly stole more than $700 from the victim, who lives on the 1900 block of Fruitville Pike, according to an arrest report. The alleged thefts and forgeries occurred on three separate occasions between June 27 and July 7.