Police: Spring Grove woman stole over $100K from employer to feed gambling addiction

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.–A Spring Grove woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her employer said she suffers from a gambling addiction, according to a criminal complaint filed in Adams County court.

Christine Kale, 48, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. She was arraigned Tuesday on $50,000 bail.

Police launched an investigation in April 2017 after the owner of Hoke Mills Inc, based in Abbottstown, discovered that the companies bank account was not reflecting what the deposit books were showing. An audit revealed $119,013 was missing, according to court documents. The owner told investigators that the deposits were prepared by two employees, but Kale–his business manager– always took the deposits to the bank.

When authorities spoke with Kale, she admitted to taking money from the deposits–saying she was unaware of the total amount of money she had stolen, according to the criminal complaint. Kale said she believed it was more than $100,000. She told investigators she took the money from Hoke Mills to feed her gambling addiction, court document state.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.