Poll: Do you think the government is doing enough to curb the opioid crisis?

Today, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is discussing his latest audits of the state’s leading agencies in the fight against the opioid crisis.

Last September, DePasquale launched audits to determine the extent to which state departments of corrections, human resources, and drug and alcohol programs are monitoring and measuring the effectiveness of opioid-related drug treatment initiatives.

According to Philly.com, overdose deaths rose by 37 percent in 2016 in Pennsylvania alone, meaning that 13 people died everyday of drug overdoses.

The government and police force have taken a number of steps to combat the crisis.

Governor Tom Wolf and his administration created a space on their website with various resources to help addicts or someone in need.

Many police forces now carry Naloxone, a drug that is used to revive those who have overdosed.

However, people are still overdosing every day.

Our question is, do you think the government is doing enough to curb the opioid crisis?