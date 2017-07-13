× Ruptured gas line forces brief evacuation in Lancaster County retirement community

MOUNTVILLE, Lancaster County — A ruptured gas line forced the evacuation of 15 cottages in a Lancaster County retirement community and a power outage for a portion of the Mountville Borough Thursday morning, according to West Hempfield Township police.

Emergency crews were called to Maria Lane in the St. Anne’s Retirement Village at 9:10 a.m. A construction crew working in the area struck a 1-inch residential service gas line, causing it to rupture.

UGI workers were called to the scene to cut off gas service to the village, and PPL crews shut down power to the west side of Mountville while the extent of the gas leak was determined. Approximately 15 retirement cottages were evacuated, and residents were taken to the facility’s main building, police said. Several homes in an adjacent neighborhood were also briefly evacuated.

The scene was cleared by 10:30 a.m., police said. UGI work crews remained on the scene to repair the gas line and investigate the incident.