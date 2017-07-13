Strong thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail and torrential rain for Friday

STRONG STORMS FOR FRIDAY

A few thunderstorms are possible this evening. They may have strong winds and be capable of producing heavy rain. It is sticky and very warm in the 80s. Overnight, lows once again stay in the 70s. Very steamy start Friday morning followed by widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. We are in a SLIGHT risk for severe storms, which is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Damaging winds the main concern but small hail, short-duration flooding due to torrential downpours are possible too. While the tornado threat is low, there could be a brief spin up. Temperatures climb to the middle 80s. Cold front swings through late in the evening. Drier air, more comfortable air follows in behind and slowly drops the humidity for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We begin the weekend with warm temperatures and still a bit humid. Readings climb to the middle 80s after a mild morning. Drier air works in helping drop the humidity to more tolerable levels. By Sunday, more sunshine breaks out and it feels fairly comfortable. Cooler, more seasonable lows in the middle 60s start the day. It is a warm afternoon in the middle 80s, perhaps even some upper 80s. The humidity begins to creep back up late in the day.



HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURN

We turn the heat back up and feel the humidity return quickly heading back to work. Highs Monday are in the middle and upper 80s with afternoon thunderstorms busting out too. Temps fall back just a bit for Tuesday and there is still an isolated storm chance for the afternoon. We turn up the heat for Wednesday. Highs are near 90 with very warm sunshine. It is feeling muggy too.

