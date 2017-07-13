× Suspect accused of firing shots into cars and a home in Columbia arrested in Marietta

MARIETTA, Lancaster County — A Lancaster man accused of shooting several cars and a home in Columbia last Saturday was taken into custody Thursday morning in Marietta.

Miguel “Miggy” Angel Martinez, 20, of the 600 block of Eagles View in Lancaster, was arrested at a residence on East Market Street at approximately 7 a.m. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Miles Bixler and sent to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Martinez is accused of firing several shots on the 200 block of South Third Street in Columbia Saturday night. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, which contained nine spent shell casings from a 9mm Luger handgun. Officers observed that three vehicles had been struck by gunfire, and a residence on the 300 block of South Third Street had also been hit by one of the rounds.

Witnesses identified Martinez as the shooter, but he had fled the scene by the time officers had arrived and remained at large until Thursday.

He is charged with four counts of Felony Aggravated Assault, one count of Discharging of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure, and one count of Possession of a Firearm Prohibited, and two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.