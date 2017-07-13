× Suspects connected with assault, robbery of 89-year-old woman taken into custody

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two suspects connected with the assault and robbery of an 89-year-old woman on July 6 are in custody.

Amanda Gill, 24, and Kevin Deshong, 22, are charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking.

The victim was loading groceries into her car in the parking lot of the Giant in West Donegal Township when she was dragged by Gill toward a getaway vehicle. The 24-year-old then assaulted the victim so she would let go of her purse. Gill fled the scene with Deshong shortly after.

Northwest Regional Police say several tips from the public led to the Wrightsville residents’ capture.