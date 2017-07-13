Thunderstorms by afternoon, more for Friday

MORE THUNDERSTORMS TODAY: We’re still in a MARGINAL risk for severe weather today, with wind, hail and the threat of an isolated tornado not out of the question. Cloud cover moves in by early afternoon with thunderstorm chances starting around this time and last into the evening. Highs will struggle to reach the 90-degree mark, but we may see the low 90s because of breaks of sunshine. We stay humid all day long with dew points in the low 70s.

FRIDAY SEVERE CHANCES TOO: We hold our SLIGHT risk for severe weather Friday. On a scale of 1-to-5, it’s a 2. The threats tomorrow are wind gusts higher than 60MPH, small hail and a slightly higher, though still low, tornado threat. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Friday’s storms clear out a lot of our moisture, leaving behind much lower dew points for the weekend. Highs stay in the mid-to-upper 80s under mostly sunny skies all weekend long. With lower dew points, that oppressively muggy feel leaves our area for a couple days with a beautiful feel lasting into the start of the work week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long