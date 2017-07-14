× 10 classic Disney villains set to be honored with USPS Forever stamps

ANAHEIM, CA — Maleficent, Ursula, Gaston and Captain Hook are among the villains set to get their just desserts from the U.S. Postal Service Saturday.

The USPS will dedicate a sheet of 20 Forever stamps featuring 10 classic Disney villains at a ceremony on Saturday. Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan will be joined by Disney officials in dedicating the stamps.

“The Postal Service is highlighting the Disney Villains and the pioneering spirit of the Ink and Paint Department that brought many of these characters to life,” said Brennan in a press release. “These Forever stamps are our way of saying Disney Villains will forever entertain us and serve as a tribute Disney’s artistry and storytelling skill.”

Each stamp showcases one of 10 classic Disney Villains set against a blue background.

The words “USA” and “Forever” appear in the top right corner or bottom right corner of each stamp and the name of the classic villain and the movie in which the character appears runs along the left edge.

The Disney Villains from the Walt Disney Studio’s Ink & Paint Department stamps are being issued as Forever stamps that are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail service 1-ounce price.

Customers have 60 days to obtain the first-day-of-issue postmark by mail. They may purchase new stamps at their local Post Office, at usps.com/shop, or by calling 800-782-6724. They must affix the stamps to envelopes of their choice, address the envelopes to themselves or others, and place them in a larger envelope addressed to:

FDOI – DISNEY VILLAINS FOREVER STAMPS

USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services

8300 NE Underground Drive, Suite 300

Kansas City, MO 64144-9900

After applying the first-day-of-issue postmark, the Postal Service will return the envelopes through the mail. There is no charge for the postmark up to a quantity of 50. There is a 5-cent charge for each additional postmark over 50. All orders must be postmarked by Sept. 15, 2017.