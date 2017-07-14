× Adult field hockey league will hold its national championship tourney at Nook Sports Complex in Lancaster

LANCASTER — The United States Field Hockey League will hold its inaugural Adult National Championship tournament on July 28-30 at Nook Sports Complex in East Hempfield Township.

The USFHL is a new national league featuring adult field hockey club teams guided by local field hockey leaders. Its goal is to increase growth in adult engagement and participation in field hockey.

The Adult National Championship tournament will feature 14 total teams — six men’s clubs, and eight women’s clubs.

The men’s clubs are:

DC Dragons (DC metro area)

Greenwich FHC (New York City)

Miami Surf (Miami)

Midwest Warriors (Midwest region)

Philly Premier (Philadelphia)

SEFHC (Washington DC, Virginia Beach region)

The women’s field consists of:

Baltimore Field Hockey Association (Baltimore)

DC Dragons (DC metro area)

Lancaster United (Lancaster/Central PA)

Miami Surf (Miami)

NCAFH North Carolina (N. Carolina)

Olympic Club (California)

Rovers Greenwich (New York City)

Steelstyx (Midwest region)

The USFHL will host its inaugural National Championship the weekend prior to the Pan American Cups at Spooky Nook Sports. This creates an exciting backdrop as international athletes practice while the competition is happening.

The event will include an All-Star game, social events and seminars for adult leaders to network and share knowledge to grow the game.