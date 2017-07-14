Apparent closure of Alfred Angelo’s retail stores nationwide leaves brides scrambling

Alfred Angelo’s, the Delary Beach, Florida-based bridal retail store, has apparently closed its doors for good, potentially leaving soon-to-be brides and bridesmaids across the nation looking for new dresses.

The Palm Beach Post reported Thursday that the store’s corporate office in Delray Beach was empty, with employees leaving en masse carrying cardboard boxes full of personal effects Thursday afternoon.

Alfred Angelo’s has two retail stores in Central Pennsylvania — one at the Hawthorne Shopping Center on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, and another on the 5000 block of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg.

Calls to both stores Friday morning went unanswered, and a recording at each implied that the businesses were operating as usual.

There is no official word from the company that it is going out of business, adding more stress to brides and their families, who are taking to social media looking for any sort of information — or for a place to vent their frustration.

How can you post this and have your doors closed & shops empty 2 days later?!! You had to know you were filing bankruptcy. My niece screwed! — Martina (@MartinaM54) July 14, 2017

To help fill the void left by Alfred Angelo’s apparent sudden closure, other bridal retailers are stepping up to offer what help they can.

David’s Bridal posted on its Facebook page that it would offer a special discount to anyone presenting an original Alfred Angelo’s retail receipt. Affected customers were directed to the David’s Bridal website.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the apparent closure of an Alfred Angelo’s retailer, contact the FOX 43 newsroom at news@fox43.com.