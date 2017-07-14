× Camp Hill man facing charges after assaulting female who had just returned home from delivering baby

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Camp Hill man is facing charges after assaulting a female that had just returned home from delivering a baby.

Javier Jimenez-Colon, 23, is facing simple assault, strangulation and harassment charges for the incident.

On July 6 at approximately 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 1st block of Richland Lane for a domestic disturbance.

Police found that Colon had assaulted a female at the residence, by strangling her, punching her in the head and in the stomach just after returning home from delivering a baby.