Crews check for hot spots after fire breaks out in York Township home

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Crews are checking for hot spots after a fire broke out at a home in York Township Friday night.

Chief Nate Tracey, of the York Township Fire Department, says the fire started in the attic of the house in the 2000 block of Rose Mill Court.

Tracey adds that three people were in the residence at the time of the blaze but none were injured.

A cause of the fire has not been determined but the fire chief did say that lightning was in the area.

The fire was extinguished about 30 minutes after crews arrived.