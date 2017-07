× Driver in York County ATV accident dies after nine days in hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The driver in a July 4 ATV accident has died after nine days in the hospital.

Miguel Angel Nieves, Jr. died on July 13 at York Hospital, succumbing to his injuries after an ATV accident at his York Township residence.

It is unknown if Nieves, Jr. was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.